NIC: Nicolet Bankshares Inc

131.70 USD 2.07 (1.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NIC exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.15 and at a high of 133.76.

Daily Range
131.15 133.76
Year Range
90.07 141.92
Previous Close
133.77
Open
133.76
Bid
131.70
Ask
132.00
Low
131.15
High
133.76
Volume
27
Daily Change
-1.55%
Month Change
-3.85%
6 Months Change
21.84%
Year Change
39.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%