NIC: Nicolet Bankshares Inc
131.70 USD 2.07 (1.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NIC exchange rate has changed by -1.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.15 and at a high of 133.76.
Follow Nicolet Bankshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NIC News
- Nicolet Bankshares CEO Mike Daniels extends leadership through 2030
- Nicolet Bankshares declares $0.32 quarterly dividend
- Nicolet Bankshares: Solid Growth And Assets, But Not Enough To Overcome Valuation (NIC)
- Nicolet Bankshares stock hits all-time high at 134.24 USD
- Piper Sandler raises Nicolet Bankshares stock price target to $140 on strong NII
- Nicolet Bankshares earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Nicolet Bankshares stock hits all-time high at 126.14 USD
- Nicolet Bankshares director sells shares worth $395,934
- Nicolet Bankshares raises dividend to $0.32 per share
Daily Range
131.15 133.76
Year Range
90.07 141.92
- Previous Close
- 133.77
- Open
- 133.76
- Bid
- 131.70
- Ask
- 132.00
- Low
- 131.15
- High
- 133.76
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- -1.55%
- Month Change
- -3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.84%
- Year Change
- 39.22%
