MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
130.53 USD 0.89 (0.68%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTSI exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 129.37 and at a high of 132.60.
Follow MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
129.37 132.60
Year Range
84.00 152.50
- Previous Close
- 131.42
- Open
- 131.54
- Bid
- 130.53
- Ask
- 130.83
- Low
- 129.37
- High
- 132.60
- Volume
- 1.043 K
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- 4.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.44%
- Year Change
- 17.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%