通貨 / MTSI
MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

129.73 USD 2.14 (1.62%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MTSIの今日の為替レートは、-1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり128.76の安値と134.19の高値で取引されました。

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

MTSI News

1日のレンジ
128.76 134.19
1年のレンジ
84.00 152.50
以前の終値
131.87
始値
133.00
買値
129.73
買値
130.03
安値
128.76
高値
134.19
出来高
3.638 K
1日の変化
-1.62%
1ヶ月の変化
3.36%
6ヶ月の変化
29.64%
1年の変化
16.29%
