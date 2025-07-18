CotizacionesSecciones
MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

131.87 USD 0.69 (0.53%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MTSI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 129.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.43.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
129.89 133.43
Rango anual
84.00 152.50
Cierres anteriores
131.18
Open
131.37
Bid
131.87
Ask
132.17
Low
129.89
High
133.43
Volumen
1.970 K
Cambio diario
0.53%
Cambio mensual
5.07%
Cambio a 6 meses
31.78%
Cambio anual
18.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B