Divisas / MTSI
MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
131.87 USD 0.69 (0.53%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MTSI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 129.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 133.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MTSI News
Rango diario
129.89 133.43
Rango anual
84.00 152.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 131.18
- Open
- 131.37
- Bid
- 131.87
- Ask
- 132.17
- Low
- 129.89
- High
- 133.43
- Volumen
- 1.970 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.53%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.07%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.78%
- Cambio anual
- 18.21%
