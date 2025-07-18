QuotazioniSezioni
MTSI
MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

127.12 USD 2.61 (2.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTSI ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.63 e ad un massimo di 130.29.

Segui le dinamiche di MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

MTSI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
125.63 130.29
Intervallo Annuale
84.00 152.50
Chiusura Precedente
129.73
Apertura
129.88
Bid
127.12
Ask
127.42
Minimo
125.63
Massimo
130.29
Volume
4.483 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.01%
Variazione Mensile
1.28%
Variazione Semestrale
27.03%
Variazione Annuale
13.95%
