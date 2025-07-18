Valute / MTSI
MTSI: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
127.12 USD 2.61 (2.01%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTSI ha avuto una variazione del -2.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.63 e ad un massimo di 130.29.
Segui le dinamiche di MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
125.63 130.29
Intervallo Annuale
84.00 152.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 129.73
- Apertura
- 129.88
- Bid
- 127.12
- Ask
- 127.42
- Minimo
- 125.63
- Massimo
- 130.29
- Volume
- 4.483 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.95%
20 settembre, sabato