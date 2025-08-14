Currencies / MSCI
MSCI: MSCI Inc
567.37 USD 9.41 (1.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSCI exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 562.90 and at a high of 580.04.
Follow MSCI Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
562.90 580.04
Year Range
486.74 642.45
- Previous Close
- 576.78
- Open
- 576.93
- Bid
- 567.37
- Ask
- 567.67
- Low
- 562.90
- High
- 580.04
- Volume
- 546
- Daily Change
- -1.63%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.48%
- Year Change
- -2.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%