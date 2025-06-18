Currencies / MISL
MISL: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund First Trust Indxx Aerospace &
40.86 USD 0.05 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MISL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.86 and at a high of 40.86.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund First Trust Indxx Aerospace & dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MISL News
Daily Range
40.86 40.86
Year Range
26.46 40.91
- Previous Close
- 40.81
- Open
- 40.86
- Bid
- 40.86
- Ask
- 41.16
- Low
- 40.86
- High
- 40.86
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 4.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.93%
- Year Change
- 28.53%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%