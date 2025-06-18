QuotesSections
40.86 USD 0.05 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MISL exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.86 and at a high of 40.86.

Daily Range
40.86 40.86
Year Range
26.46 40.91
Previous Close
40.81
Open
40.86
Bid
40.86
Ask
41.16
Low
40.86
High
40.86
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
4.50%
6 Months Change
35.93%
Year Change
28.53%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%