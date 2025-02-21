Currencies / MDRR
MDRR: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc
14.14 USD 0.70 (5.21%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDRR exchange rate has changed by 5.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.44 and at a high of 14.16.
Follow Medalist Diversified REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MDRR News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Alibaba Group and Medalist Diversified REIT
- Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Meta Platforms & Alibaba
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 9 Stocks – Week of July 7, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Medalist Diversified REIT declares $0.0675 quarterly dividend
- Medalist Diversified REIT CEO Kavanaugh buys $47 in stock
- Medalist Diversified REIT CFO purchases shares totaling $1,139
- The State Of REITs: May 2025 Edition
- The State Of REITs: February 2025 Edition
Daily Range
13.44 14.16
Year Range
9.55 15.00
- Previous Close
- 13.44
- Open
- 13.44
- Bid
- 14.14
- Ask
- 14.44
- Low
- 13.44
- High
- 14.16
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 5.21%
- Month Change
- 8.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.96%
- Year Change
- 17.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev