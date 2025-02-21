QuotesSections
MDRR: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

14.14 USD 0.70 (5.21%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDRR exchange rate has changed by 5.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.44 and at a high of 14.16.

Follow Medalist Diversified REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
13.44 14.16
Year Range
9.55 15.00
Previous Close
13.44
Open
13.44
Bid
14.14
Ask
14.44
Low
13.44
High
14.16
Volume
32
Daily Change
5.21%
Month Change
8.77%
6 Months Change
11.96%
Year Change
17.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev