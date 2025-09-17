QuotesSections
KVACU: Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation - Units

11.3100 USD 0.1600 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KVACU exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.3100 and at a high of 11.3200.

Follow Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation - Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
11.3100 11.3200
Year Range
10.4000 13.6100
Previous Close
11.1500
Open
11.3200
Bid
11.3100
Ask
11.3130
Low
11.3100
High
11.3200
Volume
5
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
-0.18%
6 Months Change
2.72%
Year Change
4.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev