KNOW: Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF

11.29 USD 0.03 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KNOW exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.29 and at a high of 11.33.

Follow Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

KNOW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KNOW stock price today?

Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF stock is priced at 11.29 today. It trades within 11.29 - 11.33, yesterday's close was 11.26, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of KNOW shows these updates.

Does Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF stock pay dividends?

Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF is currently valued at 11.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.77% and USD. View the chart live to track KNOW movements.

How to buy KNOW stock?

You can buy Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF shares at the current price of 11.29. Orders are usually placed near 11.29 or 11.59, while 4 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow KNOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KNOW stock?

Investing in Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.59 - 11.48 and current price 11.29. Many compare -0.53% and 14.74% before placing orders at 11.29 or 11.59. Explore the KNOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares in the past year was 11.48. Within 9.59 - 11.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) over the year was 9.59. Comparing it with the current 11.29 and 9.59 - 11.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KNOW stock split?

Fundamentals First ETF Fundamentals First ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.26, and 3.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.29 11.33
Year Range
9.59 11.48
Previous Close
11.26
Open
11.33
Bid
11.29
Ask
11.59
Low
11.29
High
11.33
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
-0.53%
6 Months Change
14.74%
Year Change
3.77%
