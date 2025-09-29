QuotesSections
JOBY-WT: Joby Aviation Inc Warrants

6.0200 USD 0.0301 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JOBY-WT exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.8555 and at a high of 6.5300.

Follow Joby Aviation Inc Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
5.8555 6.5300
Year Range
0.5302 7.8350
Previous Close
6.0501
Open
6.5000
Bid
6.0200
Ask
6.0230
Low
5.8555
High
6.5300
Volume
38
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
58.01%
6 Months Change
377.78%
Year Change
855.86%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev