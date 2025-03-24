QuotesSections
Currencies / JMOM
Back to US Stock Market

JMOM: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

68.39 USD 0.20 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JMOM exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.99 and at a high of 68.46.

Follow JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JMOM News

Daily Range
67.99 68.46
Year Range
48.68 68.46
Previous Close
68.19
Open
67.99
Bid
68.39
Ask
68.69
Low
67.99
High
68.46
Volume
89
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
5.87%
6 Months Change
21.71%
Year Change
20.49%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev