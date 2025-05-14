QuotesSections
Currencies / INTG
Back to US Stock Market

INTG: The Intergroup Corporation

19.75 USD 0.04 (0.20%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INTG exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.75 and at a high of 20.50.

Follow The Intergroup Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INTG News

Daily Range
19.75 20.50
Year Range
10.18 20.87
Previous Close
19.71
Open
20.50
Bid
19.75
Ask
20.05
Low
19.75
High
20.50
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
16.18%
6 Months Change
54.42%
Year Change
28.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev