IGPT: Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

56.20 USD 0.84 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGPT exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.96 and at a high of 57.38.

Follow Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
55.96 57.38
Year Range
33.82 57.48
Previous Close
57.04
Open
57.32
Bid
56.20
Ask
56.50
Low
55.96
High
57.38
Volume
91
Daily Change
-1.47%
Month Change
4.11%
6 Months Change
36.08%
Year Change
24.28%
