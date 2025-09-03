- Overview
IGPT: Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF
IGPT exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.96 and at a high of 57.38.
Follow Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IGPT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGPT stock price today?
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock is priced at 56.20 today. It trades within 55.96 - 57.38, yesterday's close was 57.04, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of IGPT shows these updates.
Does Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF is currently valued at 56.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.28% and USD. View the chart live to track IGPT movements.
How to buy IGPT stock?
You can buy Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF shares at the current price of 56.20. Orders are usually placed near 56.20 or 56.50, while 91 and -1.95% show market activity. Follow IGPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGPT stock?
Investing in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.82 - 57.48 and current price 56.20. Many compare 4.11% and 36.08% before placing orders at 56.20 or 56.50. Explore the IGPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the past year was 57.48. Within 33.82 - 57.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) over the year was 33.82. Comparing it with the current 56.20 and 33.82 - 57.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGPT stock split?
Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.04, and 24.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.04
- Open
- 57.32
- Bid
- 56.20
- Ask
- 56.50
- Low
- 55.96
- High
- 57.38
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- -1.47%
- Month Change
- 4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.08%
- Year Change
- 24.28%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.576%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- $0.36 B
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $18.05 B