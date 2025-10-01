- Overview
IEF: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
IEF exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.78 and at a high of 96.98.
Follow iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IEF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEF stock price today?
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 96.96 today. It trades within 96.78 - 96.98, yesterday's close was 96.91, and trading volume reached 4999. The live price chart of IEF shows these updates.
Does iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 96.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.76% and USD. View the chart live to track IEF movements.
How to buy IEF stock?
You can buy iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 96.96. Orders are usually placed near 96.96 or 97.26, while 4999 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow IEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEF stock?
Investing in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 91.08 - 97.51 and current price 96.96. Many compare 0.41% and 1.13% before placing orders at 96.96 or 97.26. Explore the IEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 97.51. Within 91.08 - 97.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 96.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) over the year was 91.08. Comparing it with the current 96.96 and 91.08 - 97.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEF stock split?
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 96.91, and 2.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 96.91
- Open
- 96.90
- Bid
- 96.96
- Ask
- 97.26
- Low
- 96.78
- High
- 96.98
- Volume
- 4.999 K
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.13%
- Year Change
- 2.76%
