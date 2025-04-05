- Overview
ICSH: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ICSH exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.70 and at a high of 50.71.
Follow BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICSH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICSH stock price today?
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.71 today. It trades within 50.70 - 50.71, yesterday's close was 50.68, and trading volume reached 406. The live price chart of ICSH shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.46% and USD. View the chart live to track ICSH movements.
How to buy ICSH stock?
You can buy BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.71. Orders are usually placed near 50.71 or 51.01, while 406 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow ICSH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICSH stock?
Investing in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.33 - 50.76 and current price 50.71. Many compare 0.26% and 0.42% before placing orders at 50.71 or 51.01. Explore the ICSH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the past year was 50.76. Within 50.33 - 50.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Ultra Short Duration Bond Active ETF (ICSH) over the year was 50.33. Comparing it with the current 50.71 and 50.33 - 50.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICSH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICSH stock split?
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.68, and 0.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.68
- Open
- 50.70
- Bid
- 50.71
- Ask
- 51.01
- Low
- 50.70
- High
- 50.71
- Volume
- 406
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.42%
- Year Change
- 0.46%
