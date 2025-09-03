Currencies / HSBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HSBC: HSBC Holdings, plc
69.00 USD 0.42 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSBC exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.66 and at a high of 69.05.
Follow HSBC Holdings, plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSBC News
- UBS Group AG Mulls U.S. Relocation as Swiss Capital Rules Tighten
- Hsbc stock reaches 52-week high at 69.33 USD
- Citi’s bill for London tower revamp hits $1.5 billion
- JPM Targets 20% Asia Hiring Boost to Ride Digital, Trade Growth
- China’s Liao Min signals openness to US dialogue, welcomes investors
- HSBC Shares Reach 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- HSBC issues $1.5 billion in subordinated notes due 2036
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- Factbox-European companies cut jobs in response to slowing economy
- Nvidia and its Big Tech peers have $1 trillion to spend. What should they do with it?
- HSBC or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- China's new-economy sectors, high-end manufacturing draw MNC investments: HSBC co-CEO
- HSBC, Deutsche Bank delay BoE rate cut forecasts
- HSBC, Deutsche Bank push back BoE rate cut forecasts as inflation clouds outlook
- Factbox-European companies cut jobs in response to slowing economy
- London stocks edge higher led by industrials, banks; US jobs data in focus
- Big European Banks Up Q2 Provisions As Economic, Geopolitical Risks Persist
- HSBC reshuffles leadership with wealth head Maggie Ng taking on Hong Kong CEO role
- China's ramp-up of belt and road investments plays to Hong Kong's strengths: HSBC
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights HSBC, UBS Group and Barclays PLC
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- 3 Stocks to Consider From the Thriving Foreign Banks Industry
- HSBC raises S&P 500 year-end target on earnings strength, modest tariff impact
- HSBC lifts S&P 500 year-end target on strong tech earnings
Daily Range
68.66 69.05
Year Range
43.81 69.48
- Previous Close
- 69.42
- Open
- 68.94
- Bid
- 69.00
- Ask
- 69.30
- Low
- 68.66
- High
- 69.05
- Volume
- 1.404 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- 8.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.48%
- Year Change
- 53.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%