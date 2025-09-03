QuotesSections
HSBC: HSBC Holdings, plc

69.00 USD 0.42 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSBC exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.66 and at a high of 69.05.

Follow HSBC Holdings, plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
68.66 69.05
Year Range
43.81 69.48
Previous Close
69.42
Open
68.94
Bid
69.00
Ask
69.30
Low
68.66
High
69.05
Volume
1.404 K
Daily Change
-0.61%
Month Change
8.08%
6 Months Change
20.48%
Year Change
53.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%