HEDJ: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund
HEDJ exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.77 and at a high of 52.01.
Follow WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HEDJ stock price today?
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock is priced at 51.92 today. It trades within 51.77 - 52.01, yesterday's close was 51.50, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of HEDJ shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund is currently valued at 51.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.73% and USD. View the chart live to track HEDJ movements.
How to buy HEDJ stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares at the current price of 51.92. Orders are usually placed near 51.92 or 52.22, while 37 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow HEDJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HEDJ stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 41.40 - 52.01 and current price 51.92. Many compare 2.61% and 10.09% before placing orders at 51.92 or 52.22. Explore the HEDJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the past year was 52.01. Within 41.40 - 52.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) over the year was 41.40. Comparing it with the current 51.92 and 41.40 - 52.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HEDJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HEDJ stock split?
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.50, and 18.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.50
- Open
- 51.86
- Bid
- 51.92
- Ask
- 52.22
- Low
- 51.77
- High
- 52.01
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.09%
- Year Change
- 18.73%