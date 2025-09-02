Currencies / HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
75.54 USD 0.79 (1.03%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HALO exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.33 and at a high of 76.01.
Follow Halozyme Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HALO News
Daily Range
75.33 76.01
Year Range
42.02 77.59
- Previous Close
- 76.33
- Open
- 75.43
- Bid
- 75.54
- Ask
- 75.84
- Low
- 75.33
- High
- 76.01
- Volume
- 703
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- 5.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.92%
- Year Change
- 32.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%