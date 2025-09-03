Devises / HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
77.81 USD 1.13 (1.47%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HALO a changé de 1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.17 et à un maximum de 77.95.
Suivez la dynamique Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HALO Nouvelles
Range quotidien
76.17 77.95
Range Annuel
42.02 77.95
- Clôture Précédente
- 76.68
- Ouverture
- 76.69
- Bid
- 77.81
- Ask
- 78.11
- Plus Bas
- 76.17
- Plus Haut
- 77.95
- Volume
- 3.362 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.40%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 21.46%
- Changement Annuel
- 36.37%
20 septembre, samedi