HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

77.81 USD 1.13 (1.47%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HALO a changé de 1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.17 et à un maximum de 77.95.

Suivez la dynamique Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
76.17 77.95
Range Annuel
42.02 77.95
Clôture Précédente
76.68
Ouverture
76.69
Bid
77.81
Ask
78.11
Plus Bas
76.17
Plus Haut
77.95
Volume
3.362 K
Changement quotidien
1.47%
Changement Mensuel
8.40%
Changement à 6 Mois
21.46%
Changement Annuel
36.37%
