HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
75.81 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HALO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.61.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
75.52 76.61
Rango anual
42.02 77.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 75.85
- Open
- 75.70
- Bid
- 75.81
- Ask
- 76.11
- Low
- 75.52
- High
- 76.61
- Volumen
- 3.663 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.34%
- Cambio anual
- 32.86%
