Divisas / HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

75.81 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HALO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 75.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 76.61.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
75.52 76.61
Rango anual
42.02 77.59
Cierres anteriores
75.85
Open
75.70
Bid
75.81
Ask
76.11
Low
75.52
High
76.61
Volumen
3.663 K
Cambio diario
-0.05%
Cambio mensual
5.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.34%
Cambio anual
32.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B