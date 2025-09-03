Währungen / HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
76.68 USD 0.87 (1.15%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HALO hat sich für heute um 1.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Halozyme Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HALO News
Tagesspanne
75.31 76.98
Jahresspanne
42.02 77.59
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 75.81
- Eröffnung
- 75.77
- Bid
- 76.68
- Ask
- 76.98
- Tief
- 75.31
- Hoch
- 76.98
- Volumen
- 3.319 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.70%
- Jahresänderung
- 34.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K