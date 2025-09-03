KurseKategorien
HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc

76.68 USD 0.87 (1.15%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HALO hat sich für heute um 1.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 76.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Halozyme Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

HALO News

Tagesspanne
75.31 76.98
Jahresspanne
42.02 77.59
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
75.81
Eröffnung
75.77
Bid
76.68
Ask
76.98
Tief
75.31
Hoch
76.98
Volumen
3.319 K
Tagesänderung
1.15%
Monatsänderung
6.83%
6-Monatsänderung
19.70%
Jahresänderung
34.38%
