Valute / HALO
HALO: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
77.81 USD 1.13 (1.47%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HALO ha avuto una variazione del 1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.17 e ad un massimo di 77.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HALO News
- Il titolo di Halozyme Therapeutics raggiunge il massimo storico a 77,6 USD
- Halozyme Therapeutics stock hits all-time high at 77.6 USD
- Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Is Up 2.63% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging atai Life Sciences (ATAI) This Year?
- This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar
- If You Invested $1000 in Halozyme Therapeutics a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Il titolo di Halozyme Therapeutics raggiunge il massimo storico a 76,34 USD
- Halozyme Therapeutics stock hits all-time high at 76.34 USD
- United Therapeutics Price Strength Rating Jumps; Stock Soared 33% Last Week
- United Therapeutics Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Buy Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Cuts
- Axsome Therapeutics Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 82
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Halozyme Therapeutics, Leidos and TransUnion
- Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Halozyme Therapeutics, Phibro, Leidos and PDD Holdings
- Bet on These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- 4 PEG-Rated GARP Stocks That Offer Both Value and Growth
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is a Great Choice
- Halozyme Therapeutics stock reaches all-time high at 74.79 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.17 77.95
Intervallo Annuale
42.02 77.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.68
- Apertura
- 76.69
- Bid
- 77.81
- Ask
- 78.11
- Minimo
- 76.17
- Massimo
- 77.95
- Volume
- 3.362 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.37%
20 settembre, sabato