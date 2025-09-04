Currencies / GTLB
GTLB: GitLab Inc - Class A
50.30 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GTLB exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.99 and at a high of 50.44.
Follow GitLab Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GTLB News
Daily Range
48.99 50.44
Year Range
37.90 74.19
- Previous Close
- 50.09
- Open
- 50.00
- Bid
- 50.30
- Ask
- 50.60
- Low
- 48.99
- High
- 50.44
- Volume
- 5.403 K
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 5.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.59%
- Year Change
- -2.58%
