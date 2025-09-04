货币 / GTLB
GTLB: GitLab Inc - Class A
50.31 USD 0.22 (0.44%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GTLB汇率已更改0.44%。当日，交易品种以低点48.99和高点50.55进行交易。
关注GitLab Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GTLB新闻
日范围
48.99 50.55
年范围
37.90 74.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.09
- 开盘价
- 50.00
- 卖价
- 50.31
- 买价
- 50.61
- 最低价
- 48.99
- 最高价
- 50.55
- 交易量
- 10.273 K
- 日变化
- 0.44%
- 月变化
- 5.67%
- 6个月变化
- 7.61%
- 年变化
- -2.56%
