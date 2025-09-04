Moedas / GTLB
GTLB: GitLab Inc - Class A
50.43 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GTLB para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.28 e o mais alto foi 51.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GitLab Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GTLB Notícias
Faixa diária
50.28 51.18
Faixa anual
37.90 74.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 50.43
- Open
- 50.80
- Bid
- 50.43
- Ask
- 50.73
- Low
- 50.28
- High
- 51.18
- Volume
- 1.089 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.87%
- Mudança anual
- -2.32%
