Currencies / GRAB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRAB: Grab Holdings Limited - Class A
6.32 USD 0.18 (2.93%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRAB exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.91 and at a high of 6.42.
Follow Grab Holdings Limited - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRAB News
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- UBER Vs. GRAB: Which Ride-Hailing Stock Has Better Upside Potential?
- Grab Is Digital Infrastructure For Southeast Asia (NASDAQ:GRAB)
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- Is It Worth Investing in Grab (GRAB) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Investors Heavily Search Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): Here is What You Need to Know
- Should Investors Buy Grab Stock Right Now?
- What's Going On With WeRide Stock Tuesday? - WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD)
- GRAB Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y
- Why Is WeRide Stock Surging Thursday? - WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD)
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Trending Stock
- Grab: Asia's Super-App Play (NASDAQ:GRAB)
- Consumer Tech News (August 11–August 15): Consumer Sentiment Slips, Stimulus Sparks Rallies, and Cisco & Applied Materials Headline Earnings - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Grab invests in WeRide stock as firms partner on robotaxi rollout
- Why Is WeRide Stock Climbing Friday? - WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD), Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB)
- Uber Stock: The Hidden Edge In Its Robotaxi Strategy (NYSE:UBER)
- 2 Stocks Under $5 to Buy in August
- DoorDash: Why Paying Up Now Could Pay Off Big Later (NASDAQ:DASH)
- Uber Announces Massive Buyback Program: Will it Aid the Bottom Line?
- Is Trending Stock Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) a Buy Now?
- Uber Earnings: Market Expectations Are Irrelevant, Here's Why (NYSE:UBER)
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 8/1/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Daily Range
5.91 6.42
Year Range
3.36 6.42
- Previous Close
- 6.14
- Open
- 6.12
- Bid
- 6.32
- Ask
- 6.62
- Low
- 5.91
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 54.259 K
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- 28.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.70%
- Year Change
- 65.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%