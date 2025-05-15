Currencies / GLDG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLDG: GoldMining Inc
1.20 USD 0.05 (4.00%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLDG exchange rate has changed by -4.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.19 and at a high of 1.29.
Follow GoldMining Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLDG News
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- 3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom
- U.S. GoldMining discloses unaudited interim financials from parent company
- GoldMining stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Boa Vista deal
- GoldMining Inc. Confirms Additional Significant Gold-Antimony Results in Historic Drilling, Including 4.01 g/t AuEq over 56 metres (2.06 g/t Au & 0.55% Sb) and 2.54 g/t AuEq over 107 metres (1.44
- Gold Royalty stock price target raised to $2.50 from $2.25 at Scotiabank
- GoldMining Inc. Files Early Warning Report
- GoldMining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing and Commences Exploration at Yellowknife Gold Project
- GoldMining Applauds Inclusion of U.S. GoldMining in Russell 3000 ® Index
- GoldMining Updates NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Rea Uranium Project; A Large, Drill Permitted Claim Package in the Western Athabasca Basin, Canada
- GoldMining Announces Voting Results
Daily Range
1.19 1.29
Year Range
0.71 1.34
- Previous Close
- 1.25
- Open
- 1.27
- Bid
- 1.20
- Ask
- 1.50
- Low
- 1.19
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 799
- Daily Change
- -4.00%
- Month Change
- 29.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.86%
- Year Change
- 25.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%