통화 / GLDG
GLDG: GoldMining Inc
1.19 USD 0.04 (3.48%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GLDG 환율이 오늘 3.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.14이고 고가는 1.22이었습니다.
GoldMining Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
1.14 1.22
년간 변동
0.71 1.34
- 이전 종가
- 1.15
- 시가
- 1.14
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- 저가
- 1.14
- 고가
- 1.22
- 볼륨
- 1.313 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.48%
- 월 변동
- 27.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 41.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 23.96%
20 9월, 토요일