货币 / GLDG
GLDG: GoldMining Inc
1.18 USD 0.02 (1.67%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GLDG汇率已更改-1.67%。当日，交易品种以低点1.16和高点1.21进行交易。
关注GoldMining Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.16 1.21
年范围
0.71 1.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.20
- 开盘价
- 1.20
- 卖价
- 1.18
- 买价
- 1.48
- 最低价
- 1.16
- 最高价
- 1.21
- 交易量
- 616
- 日变化
- -1.67%
- 月变化
- 26.88%
- 6个月变化
- 40.48%
- 年变化
- 22.92%
