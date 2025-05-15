Moedas / GLDG
GLDG: GoldMining Inc
1.14 USD 0.03 (2.56%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLDG para hoje mudou para -2.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.12 e o mais alto foi 1.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GoldMining Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.12 1.17
Faixa anual
0.71 1.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.17
- Open
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.14
- Ask
- 1.44
- Low
- 1.12
- High
- 1.17
- Volume
- 741
- Mudança diária
- -2.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.71%
- Mudança anual
- 18.75%
