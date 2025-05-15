Währungen / GLDG
GLDG: GoldMining Inc
1.15 USD 0.02 (1.71%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GLDG hat sich für heute um -1.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GoldMining Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GLDG News
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- Is Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- 3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom
- U.S. GoldMining discloses unaudited interim financials from parent company
- GoldMining stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on Boa Vista deal
- GoldMining Inc. Confirms Additional Significant Gold-Antimony Results in Historic Drilling, Including 4.01 g/t AuEq over 56 metres (2.06 g/t Au & 0.55% Sb) and 2.54 g/t AuEq over 107 metres (1.44
- Gold Royalty stock price target raised to $2.50 from $2.25 at Scotiabank
- GoldMining Inc. Files Early Warning Report
- GoldMining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing and Commences Exploration at Yellowknife Gold Project
- GoldMining Applauds Inclusion of U.S. GoldMining in Russell 3000 ® Index
- GoldMining Updates NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Rea Uranium Project; A Large, Drill Permitted Claim Package in the Western Athabasca Basin, Canada
- GoldMining Announces Voting Results
Tagesspanne
1.12 1.17
Jahresspanne
0.71 1.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.17
- Eröffnung
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.15
- Ask
- 1.45
- Tief
- 1.12
- Hoch
- 1.17
- Volumen
- 917
- Tagesänderung
- -1.71%
- Monatsänderung
- 23.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 19.79%
