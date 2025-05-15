KurseKategorien
Währungen / GLDG
Zurück zum Aktien

GLDG: GoldMining Inc

1.15 USD 0.02 (1.71%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GLDG hat sich für heute um -1.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die GoldMining Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLDG News

Tagesspanne
1.12 1.17
Jahresspanne
0.71 1.34
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.17
Eröffnung
1.17
Bid
1.15
Ask
1.45
Tief
1.12
Hoch
1.17
Volumen
917
Tagesänderung
-1.71%
Monatsänderung
23.66%
6-Monatsänderung
36.90%
Jahresänderung
19.79%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K