GAME: GameSquare Holdings Inc

0.72 USD 0.01 (1.41%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GAME exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.70 and at a high of 0.72.

Follow GameSquare Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
Utilities
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR MT5
Daying Cao
Indicators
The  DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR  is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closi
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
Experts
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: A Professional Trend Reversal Trading System. What is DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN  is a  trend reversal trading system  designed to  automatically open and close trades  when a market trend shifts direction. It is  compatible with all trading instruments and brokers , including  Forex  and  Synthetic Indices . Key Features at a Glance Automatic detection of trend reversals  for precise trade entries and exits. Works on any symbol and  any broker . Clear visual
DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA based on indicator DYJ AtrTrendReversal It uses ATR trend line to find the entrance signal. EA can directly call the indicator file signal. It is also possible to obtain the signal without indicator file support. EA uses grid and double investment strategy. The starting transaction of double investment strategy can be controlled by Risk parameters. EA can use risk mode to control EA's stopping and trading volume polling. The risk control mode includes reaching the maxim
Daily Range
0.70 0.72
Year Range
0.50 2.87
Previous Close
0.71
Open
0.72
Bid
0.72
Ask
1.02
Low
0.70
High
0.72
Volume
1.573 K
Daily Change
1.41%
Month Change
-4.00%
6 Months Change
18.03%
Year Change
-1.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev