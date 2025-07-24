통화 / GAME
GAME: GameSquare Holdings Inc
0.72 USD 0.05 (6.49%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GAME 환율이 오늘 -6.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.70이고 고가는 0.78이었습니다.
GameSquare Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GAME News
- 반스앤노블 칼리지, 학생 대상 기숙사 배달 서비스 개시
- Bitcoin buyers plunge as investors’ crypto euphoria fades
- GameSquare reports 7.84% annualized yield from onchain strategy
- GameSquare Posts 26% Q2 Revenue Miss
- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: GameSquare Holdings Q2 2025 results show revenue decline
- GameSquare adds Animecoin to treasury in $2.5 million agency deal
- Stream Hatchet partners with Ubisoft for Rainbow Six Siege X launch
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Small public companies snap up ether in new crypto gold rush, even as risks linger
- GameSquare approves $5 million stock buyback funded by ethereum yields
- Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- GameSquare to host crypto strategy livestream with industry leaders
- GameSquare schedules livestream to discuss $250 million crypto strategy
- Wall Street futures boosted by US-EU trade deal ahead of action-packed week
- GameSquare regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- GameSquare plans livestream on $250 million crypto treasury strategy
- GameSquare Stock: Monetizing Attention, But Still Early To Buy (NASDAQ:GAME)
- Remember CryptoPunks? This Public Company Just Traded $5.15 Million Worth Of Stock For A JPEG - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)
- GameSquare acquires rare CryptoPunk NFT from DeFi pioneer for $5.15m
일일 변동 비율
0.70 0.78
년간 변동
0.50 2.87
- 이전 종가
- 0.77
- 시가
- 0.76
- Bid
- 0.72
- Ask
- 1.02
- 저가
- 0.70
- 고가
- 0.78
- 볼륨
- 2.560 K
- 일일 변동
- -6.49%
- 월 변동
- -4.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.03%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.37%
20 9월, 토요일