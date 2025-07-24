QuotazioniSezioni
GAME
GAME: GameSquare Holdings Inc

0.72 USD 0.05 (6.49%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GAME ha avuto una variazione del -6.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.70 e ad un massimo di 0.78.

Segui le dinamiche di GameSquare Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
Utilità
DYJ Game Device   is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR MT5
Daying Cao
Indicatori
The  DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR  is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closi
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
Experts
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema di Trading Basato sull’Inversione di Tendenza 1. Che cos'è DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN   è un   sistema di trading automatico   progettato per riconoscere le   inversioni di tendenza del mercato   e per   aprire e chiudere automaticamente   le operazioni nei momenti chiave. È compatibile con   qualsiasi strumento finanziario   e   qualsiasi broker , inclusi   Forex   e   Indici Sintetici , garantendo massima flessibilità di utilizzo. 2. Funzioni Princip
DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA
Daying Cao
Experts
Inversione di tendenza DYJ EA basata sull'indicatore di inversione di tendenza DYJ Utilizza la linea di tendenza ATR per trovare un segnale di ingresso. EA può chiamare direttamente il segnale del file di istruzione. È anche possibile ottenere un segnale senza il supporto del file indicatore. EA utilizza una griglia e una strategia di investimento doppio. Il trading di avvio di una strategia di investimento doppio può essere controllato dai parametri di rischio. L'EA può utilizzare il model
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.70 0.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.50 2.87
Chiusura Precedente
0.77
Apertura
0.76
Bid
0.72
Ask
1.02
Minimo
0.70
Massimo
0.78
Volume
2.560 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.49%
Variazione Mensile
-4.00%
Variazione Semestrale
18.03%
Variazione Annuale
-1.37%
