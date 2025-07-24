Devises / GAME
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GAME: GameSquare Holdings Inc
0.72 USD 0.05 (6.49%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GAME a changé de -6.49% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.70 et à un maximum de 0.78.
Suivez la dynamique GameSquare Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GAME Nouvelles
- Barnes & Noble College lance un service de livraison en résidence universitaire
- Bitcoin buyers plunge as investors’ crypto euphoria fades
- GameSquare reports 7.84% annualized yield from onchain strategy
- GameSquare Posts 26% Q2 Revenue Miss
- GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (GAME) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: GameSquare Holdings Q2 2025 results show revenue decline
- GameSquare adds Animecoin to treasury in $2.5 million agency deal
- Stream Hatchet partners with Ubisoft for Rainbow Six Siege X launch
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Small public companies snap up ether in new crypto gold rush, even as risks linger
- GameSquare approves $5 million stock buyback funded by ethereum yields
- Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off record peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- S&P 500, Nasdaq off records peaks as Wall St braces for high-stakes week
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- S&P, Nasdaq at record highs as US-EU trade deal sparks optimism in pivotal week
- GameSquare to host crypto strategy livestream with industry leaders
- GameSquare schedules livestream to discuss $250 million crypto strategy
- Wall Street futures boosted by US-EU trade deal ahead of action-packed week
- GameSquare regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid price
- GameSquare plans livestream on $250 million crypto treasury strategy
- GameSquare Stock: Monetizing Attention, But Still Early To Buy (NASDAQ:GAME)
- Remember CryptoPunks? This Public Company Just Traded $5.15 Million Worth Of Stock For A JPEG - GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)
- GameSquare acquires rare CryptoPunk NFT from DeFi pioneer for $5.15m
Applications de Trading pour GAME
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD LOGIC: Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE) OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
DYJ Game Device
Daying Cao
DYJ Game Device is an EA , It has a graphical interface operation,It includes manual opening and quick closing buttons or mobile opening buttons. that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions. You can follow orders according to 5 major strategies Trend mode: Accept the profit and loss ratio assigned to each trader by the market at the close of each day. The actual operation is 1 order each time, with a fixed number of lots each time, such
DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR MT5
Daying Cao
The DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR is based on WPR indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The WPR recommends Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and closi
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN : Système de Trading sur Renversement de Tendance 1. Qu'est-ce que DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN ? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN est un système de trading intelligent basé sur le renversement de tendance , conçu pour ouvrir et clôturer automatiquement les positions lorsque le marché change de direction. Ce système est compatible avec tous les instruments financiers et tous les courtiers , qu'il s'agisse de Forex ou d' Indices Synthétiques , il s'adapte facilement à tous types de
DYJ AtrTrendReversal EA
Daying Cao
Inversion de tendance DYJ EA basée sur l'indicateur d'inversion de tendance DYJ Il utilise la ligne de tendance ATR pour trouver un signal d'entrée. EA peut appeler directement les signaux de fichier d'indication. Il est également possible d'obtenir un signal sans le support d'un fichier d'indicateur. EA utilise une stratégie de grille et de double investissement. Le trading de lancement de stratégies d'investissement double peut être contrôlé par le paramètre de risque. EA peut utiliser le
Range quotidien
0.70 0.78
Range Annuel
0.50 2.87
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.77
- Ouverture
- 0.76
- Bid
- 0.72
- Ask
- 1.02
- Plus Bas
- 0.70
- Plus Haut
- 0.78
- Volume
- 2.560 K
- Changement quotidien
- -6.49%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 18.03%
- Changement Annuel
- -1.37%
20 septembre, samedi