FMY: First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
FMY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.27 and at a high of 12.27.
Follow First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FMY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMY stock price today?
First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.27 today. It trades within 12.27 - 12.27, yesterday's close was 12.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FMY shows these updates.
Does First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track FMY movements.
How to buy FMY stock?
You can buy First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.27. Orders are usually placed near 12.27 or 12.57, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FMY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMY stock?
Investing in First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.56 - 12.47 and current price 12.27. Many compare 0.33% and 1.07% before placing orders at 12.27 or 12.57. Explore the FMY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND in the past year was 12.47. Within 11.56 - 12.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND (FMY) over the year was 11.56. Comparing it with the current 12.27 and 11.56 - 12.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMY stock split?
First Trust Motgage Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.27, and 1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.27
- Open
- 12.27
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Low
- 12.27
- High
- 12.27
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.07%
- Year Change
- 1.49%
