FLWS: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - Class A
5.33 USD 0.10 (1.84%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLWS exchange rate has changed by -1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.18 and at a high of 5.48.
Follow 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLWS News
- 1-800-Flowers.com Reports Results
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares tumble as Q4 losses widen
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM earnings missed by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- 1-800-Flowers Stock: Shifting Consumption Patterns Exacerbates Financial Deterioration
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- 1-800-Flowers sees $264,421 in stock purchases by major shareholders
- Monday’s Top Insider Trades: Executives Make Strategic Moves
- 1 800 flowers sees $759,096 stock purchase by major shareholder
Daily Range
5.18 5.48
Year Range
3.90 9.24
- Previous Close
- 5.43
- Open
- 5.47
- Bid
- 5.33
- Ask
- 5.63
- Low
- 5.18
- High
- 5.48
- Volume
- 930
- Daily Change
- -1.84%
- Month Change
- -2.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.66%
- Year Change
- -32.10%
