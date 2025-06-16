Currencies / FIZZ
FIZZ: National Beverage Corp
38.45 USD 0.17 (0.44%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIZZ exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.04 and at a high of 38.61.
Follow National Beverage Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
38.04 38.61
Year Range
38.04 50.51
- Previous Close
- 38.62
- Open
- 38.46
- Bid
- 38.45
- Ask
- 38.75
- Low
- 38.04
- High
- 38.61
- Volume
- 398
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- -8.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.90%
- Year Change
- -18.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%