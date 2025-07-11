- Overview
FITE: SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF
FITE exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.64 and at a high of 90.08.
Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FITE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FITE stock price today?
SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF stock is priced at 89.80 today. It trades within 89.64 - 90.08, yesterday's close was 89.79, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of FITE shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF is currently valued at 89.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.43% and USD. View the chart live to track FITE movements.
How to buy FITE stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF shares at the current price of 89.80. Orders are usually placed near 89.80 or 90.10, while 16 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow FITE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FITE stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.00 - 91.40 and current price 89.80. Many compare 5.18% and 38.73% before placing orders at 89.80 or 90.10. Explore the FITE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF in the past year was 91.40. Within 54.00 - 91.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) over the year was 54.00. Comparing it with the current 89.80 and 54.00 - 91.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FITE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FITE stock split?
SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.79, and 45.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.79
- Open
- 90.02
- Bid
- 89.80
- Ask
- 90.10
- Low
- 89.64
- High
- 90.08
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 5.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.73%
- Year Change
- 45.43%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 3.504%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.571%
- Act
- 3.625%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.710%