FAD: First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
FAD exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 165.70 and at a high of 166.88.
Follow First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FAD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAD stock price today?
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 166.01 today. It trades within 165.70 - 166.88, yesterday's close was 164.71, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of FAD shows these updates.
Does First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 166.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.71% and USD. View the chart live to track FAD movements.
How to buy FAD stock?
You can buy First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 166.01. Orders are usually placed near 166.01 or 166.31, while 12 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow FAD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAD stock?
Investing in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 113.03 - 166.88 and current price 166.01. Many compare 3.44% and 27.19% before placing orders at 166.01 or 166.31. Explore the FAD price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 166.88. Within 113.03 - 166.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 164.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) over the year was 113.03. Comparing it with the current 166.01 and 113.03 - 166.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAD stock split?
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 164.71, and 22.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 164.71
- Open
- 166.88
- Bid
- 166.01
- Ask
- 166.31
- Low
- 165.70
- High
- 166.88
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.19%
- Year Change
- 22.71%
- Act
- 1.6%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- Act
- -0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
- 94.6
- Fcst
- 93.5
- Prev
- 95.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.953%