Currencies / EXPE
EXPE: Expedia Group Inc
223.19 USD 5.05 (2.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXPE exchange rate has changed by -2.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 223.18 and at a high of 228.29.
Follow Expedia Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EXPE News
- Deep dive on the hotel opportunity for Airbnb
- Expedia stock reaches all-time high at 222.28 USD
- What will Google Search remedies mean for online travel?
- Stablecoin Has Arrived. Has The Payments Revolution Begun?
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Airbnb stock amid hotel expansion
- Expedia stock hits 52-week high at 216.64 USD
- Trip.com: Focus On Efficient, Regional Growth Supports Long-Term Investment Case (TCOM)
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- Ryanair and Booking.com reach tickets deal after long legal dispute
- Expedia stock rating reiterated as Buy by BofA amid market share gains
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- IBD Stock Of The Day: Online Travel Booking Leader Eyes Buy Point
- Expedia stock hits 52-week high at 213.11 USD
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- Expedia Has 40%+ Upside Potential Over The Next 12 Months (NASDAQ:EXPE)
- Ecolab stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC ahead of investor day
- Here's Why Expedia (EXPE) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Airbnb stock rating at Underweight on growth concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Ecolab stock reaches all-time high at 283.51 USD
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Ecolab stock price target raised to $315 from $310 at Jefferies on Ovivo deal
Daily Range
223.18 228.29
Year Range
130.01 229.00
- Previous Close
- 228.24
- Open
- 227.96
- Bid
- 223.19
- Ask
- 223.49
- Low
- 223.18
- High
- 228.29
- Volume
- 1.438 K
- Daily Change
- -2.21%
- Month Change
- 5.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.04%
- Year Change
- 51.09%
