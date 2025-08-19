Moedas / EXPE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EXPE: Expedia Group Inc
225.18 USD 0.20 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXPE para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 222.97 e o mais alto foi 228.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Expedia Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXPE Notícias
- Análise aprofundada sobre a oportunidade de hotéis para o Airbnb
- Deep dive on the hotel opportunity for Airbnb
- Expedia stock reaches all-time high at 222.28 USD
- What will Google Search remedies mean for online travel?
- Stablecoin Has Arrived. Has The Payments Revolution Begun?
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Airbnb stock amid hotel expansion
- Expedia stock hits 52-week high at 216.64 USD
- Trip.com: Focus On Efficient, Regional Growth Supports Long-Term Investment Case (TCOM)
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- Ryanair and Booking.com reach tickets deal after long legal dispute
- Expedia stock rating reiterated as Buy by BofA amid market share gains
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- IBD Stock Of The Day: Online Travel Booking Leader Eyes Buy Point
- Expedia stock hits 52-week high at 213.11 USD
- Tracking Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NASDAQ:ALLW)
- Expedia Has 40%+ Upside Potential Over The Next 12 Months (NASDAQ:EXPE)
- Ecolab stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC ahead of investor day
- Here's Why Expedia (EXPE) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Airbnb stock rating at Underweight on growth concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- Ecolab stock reaches all-time high at 283.51 USD
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
Faixa diária
222.97 228.17
Faixa anual
130.01 229.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 224.98
- Open
- 224.98
- Bid
- 225.18
- Ask
- 225.48
- Low
- 222.97
- High
- 228.17
- Volume
- 2.654 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.24%
- Mudança anual
- 52.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh