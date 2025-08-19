Devises / EXPE
EXPE: Expedia Group Inc
222.43 USD 0.51 (0.23%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EXPE a changé de 0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 219.94 et à un maximum de 225.10.
Suivez la dynamique Expedia Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
219.94 225.10
Range Annuel
130.01 229.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 221.92
- Ouverture
- 223.45
- Bid
- 222.43
- Ask
- 222.73
- Plus Bas
- 219.94
- Plus Haut
- 225.10
- Volume
- 3.976 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.23%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.29%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.58%
- Changement Annuel
- 50.58%
20 septembre, samedi