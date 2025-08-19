Valute / EXPE
EXPE: Expedia Group Inc
222.43 USD 0.51 (0.23%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXPE ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 219.94 e ad un massimo di 225.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Expedia Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
219.94 225.10
Intervallo Annuale
130.01 229.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 221.92
- Apertura
- 223.45
- Bid
- 222.43
- Ask
- 222.73
- Minimo
- 219.94
- Massimo
- 225.10
- Volume
- 3.976 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.58%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.58%
20 settembre, sabato