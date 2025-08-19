QuotazioniSezioni
EXPE: Expedia Group Inc

222.43 USD 0.51 (0.23%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXPE ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 219.94 e ad un massimo di 225.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Expedia Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
219.94 225.10
Intervallo Annuale
130.01 229.00
Chiusura Precedente
221.92
Apertura
223.45
Bid
222.43
Ask
222.73
Minimo
219.94
Massimo
225.10
Volume
3.976 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
5.29%
Variazione Semestrale
33.58%
Variazione Annuale
50.58%
20 settembre, sabato