EWZ: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
EWZ exchange rate has changed by 1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.19 and at a high of 30.51.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EWZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EWZ stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock is priced at 30.51 today. It trades within 30.19 - 30.51, yesterday's close was 30.04, and trading volume reached 7068. The live price chart of EWZ shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF is currently valued at 30.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.54% and USD. View the chart live to track EWZ movements.
How to buy EWZ stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares at the current price of 30.51. Orders are usually placed near 30.51 or 30.81, while 7068 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow EWZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EWZ stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 31.46 and current price 30.51. Many compare -1.83% and 12.71% before placing orders at 30.51 or 30.81. Explore the EWZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the past year was 31.46. Within 22.26 - 31.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 30.51 and 22.26 - 31.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EWZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EWZ stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.04, and 10.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.04
- Open
- 30.40
- Bid
- 30.51
- Ask
- 30.81
- Low
- 30.19
- High
- 30.51
- Volume
- 7.068 K
- Daily Change
- 1.56%
- Month Change
- -1.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.71%
- Year Change
- 10.54%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%