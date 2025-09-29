- Overview
EPR-PE: EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E
EPR-PE exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.89 and at a high of 32.01.
Follow EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EPR-PE stock price today?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock is priced at 32.00 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EPR-PE shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E is currently valued at 32.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PE movements.
How to buy EPR-PE stock?
You can buy EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E shares at the current price of 32.00. Orders are usually placed near 32.00 or 32.30, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EPR-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PE stock?
Investing in EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 32.55 and current price 32.00. Many compare 2.60% and 4.92% before placing orders at 32.00 or 32.30. Explore the EPR-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 32.55. Within 29.11 - 32.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PE) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 32.00 and 29.11 - 32.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PE stock split?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 4.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.02
- Open
- 32.00
- Bid
- 32.00
- Ask
- 32.30
- Low
- 31.89
- High
- 32.01
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.92%
- Year Change
- 4.92%
