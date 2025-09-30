- Genel bakış
EPR-PE: EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E
EPR-PE fiyatı bugün -0.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.01 aralığında işlem gördü.
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is EPR-PE stock price today?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock is priced at 32.00 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EPR-PE shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E is currently valued at 32.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PE movements.
How to buy EPR-PE stock?
You can buy EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E shares at the current price of 32.00. Orders are usually placed near 32.00 or 32.30, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EPR-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PE stock?
Investing in EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 32.55 and current price 32.00. Many compare 2.60% and 4.92% before placing orders at 32.00 or 32.30. Explore the EPR-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 32.55. Within 29.11 - 32.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PE) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 32.00 and 29.11 - 32.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PE stock split?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 4.92% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.02
- Açılış
- 32.00
- Satış
- 32.00
- Alış
- 32.30
- Düşük
- 31.89
- Yüksek
- 32.01
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- -0.06%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.60%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.92%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.92%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4