- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EPR-PE: EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E
EPR-PE 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.89이고 고가는 32.01이었습니다.
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EPR-PE stock price today?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock is priced at 32.00 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EPR-PE shows these updates.
Does EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock pay dividends?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E is currently valued at 32.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PE movements.
How to buy EPR-PE stock?
You can buy EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E shares at the current price of 32.00. Orders are usually placed near 32.00 or 32.30, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EPR-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EPR-PE stock?
Investing in EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 32.55 and current price 32.00. Many compare 2.60% and 4.92% before placing orders at 32.00 or 32.30. Explore the EPR-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?
The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 32.55. Within 29.11 - 32.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E performance using the live chart.
What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PE) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 32.00 and 29.11 - 32.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EPR-PE stock split?
EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 4.92% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.02
- 시가
- 32.00
- Bid
- 32.00
- Ask
- 32.30
- 저가
- 31.89
- 고가
- 32.01
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -0.06%
- 월 변동
- 2.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.92%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.92%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4