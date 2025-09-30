What is EPR-PE stock price today? EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock is priced at 32.00 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EPR-PE shows these updates.

Does EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock pay dividends? EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E is currently valued at 32.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PE movements.

How to buy EPR-PE stock? You can buy EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E shares at the current price of 32.00. Orders are usually placed near 32.00 or 32.30, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EPR-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPR-PE stock? Investing in EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 32.55 and current price 32.00. Many compare 2.60% and 4.92% before placing orders at 32.00 or 32.30. Explore the EPR-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices? The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 32.55. Within 29.11 - 32.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E performance using the live chart.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices? The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PE) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 32.00 and 29.11 - 32.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PE moves on the chart live for more details.