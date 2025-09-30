시세섹션
통화 / EPR-PE
주식로 돌아가기

EPR-PE: EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E

32.00 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EPR-PE 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.89이고 고가는 32.01이었습니다.

EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is EPR-PE stock price today?

EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock is priced at 32.00 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EPR-PE shows these updates.

Does EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E stock pay dividends?

EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E is currently valued at 32.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.92% and USD. View the chart live to track EPR-PE movements.

How to buy EPR-PE stock?

You can buy EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E shares at the current price of 32.00. Orders are usually placed near 32.00 or 32.30, while 7 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EPR-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EPR-PE stock?

Investing in EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E involves considering the yearly range 29.11 - 32.55 and current price 32.00. Many compare 2.60% and 4.92% before placing orders at 32.00 or 32.30. Explore the EPR-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock highest prices?

The highest price of EPR PROPERTIES in the past year was 32.55. Within 29.11 - 32.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E performance using the live chart.

What are EPR PROPERTIES stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EPR PROPERTIES (EPR-PE) over the year was 29.11. Comparing it with the current 32.00 and 29.11 - 32.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EPR-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EPR-PE stock split?

EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Conv Pfd Shs Ser E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 4.92% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
31.89 32.01
년간 변동
29.11 32.55
이전 종가
32.02
시가
32.00
Bid
32.00
Ask
32.30
저가
31.89
고가
32.01
볼륨
7
일일 변동
-0.06%
월 변동
2.60%
6개월 변동
4.92%
년간 변동율
4.92%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4