EFC-PA: Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate
EFC-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.44 and at a high of 25.49.
Follow Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFC-PA stock price today?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate stock is priced at 25.46 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.43, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EFC-PA shows these updates.
Does Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate stock pay dividends?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate is currently valued at 25.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track EFC-PA movements.
How to buy EFC-PA stock?
You can buy Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate shares at the current price of 25.46. Orders are usually placed near 25.46 or 25.76, while 4 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow EFC-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFC-PA stock?
Investing in Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 25.60 and current price 25.46. Many compare 0.32% and 2.00% before placing orders at 25.46 or 25.76. Explore the EFC-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ellington Financial Inc. in the past year was 25.60. Within 24.60 - 25.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate performance using the live chart.
What are Ellington Financial Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC-PA) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 25.46 and 24.60 - 25.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFC-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFC-PA stock split?
Ellington Financial Inc 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.43, and 2.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.43
- Open
- 25.44
- Bid
- 25.46
- Ask
- 25.76
- Low
- 25.44
- High
- 25.49
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.00%
- Year Change
- 2.00%
